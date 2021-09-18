Upcoming NFL television schedule for St. Louis:
SUNDAY
Noon: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, KMOV (4)
Noon: LA Rams at Indianapolis, KTVI (2)
3:25 p.m.: Dallas at LA Chargers, KMOV (4)
7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Baltimore, KSDK (5)
MONDAY
7:15 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay, ESPN, ESPN2
THURSDAY
7:20 p.m.: Carolina at Houston, NFL Network
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Noon: LA Chargers at Kansas City, KMOV (4)
Noon: Chicago at Cleveland, KTVI (2)
3:25 p.m.: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, KTVI (2)
7:20 p.m.: Green Bay at San Francisco, KSDK (5)
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
7:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas, ESPN, ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dan Caesar
Dan Caesar is the sports media critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.