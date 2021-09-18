 Skip to main content
NFL television schedule for St. Louis
Chiefs' Mathieu ready to take field after COVID-19 bout

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

 David Becker

Upcoming NFL television schedule for St. Louis:

SUNDAY

Noon: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, KMOV (4)

Noon: LA Rams at Indianapolis, KTVI (2)

3:25 p.m.: Dallas at LA Chargers, KMOV (4)

7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Baltimore, KSDK (5)

MONDAY

7:15 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay, ESPN, ESPN2

THURSDAY 

7:20 p.m.: Carolina at Houston, NFL Network

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

Noon: LA Chargers at Kansas City, KMOV (4)

Noon: Chicago at Cleveland, KTVI (2)

3:25 p.m.: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, KTVI (2)

7:20 p.m.: Green Bay at San Francisco, KSDK (5)

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

7:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas, ESPN, ESPN2

