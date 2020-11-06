 Skip to main content
NFL television schedule over the next two weekends for St. Louis
NFL television schedule over the next two weekends for St. Louis

Quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night in a game to be shown locally on Channel 5. He is seen passing against the New York Giants on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Upcoming NFL games scheduled to be televised in St. Louis:

SUNDAY

Noon: Panthers at Chiefs, KTVI (2)

Noon: Ravens at Colts, KMOV (4)

3:25 p.m.: Steelers at Cowboys, KMOV (4)

7:20 p.m.: Saints at Buccaneers, KSDK (5)

MONDAY

7:15 p.m.: Patriots at Jets, ESPN

THURSDAY

7:20 p.m.: Colts at Titans, KTVI (2), NFL Network

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

Noon: Jaguars at Packers, KTVI (2)

3:05 p.m.: Bills at Cardinals*, KMOV (4)

3:25 p.m.: Seahawks at Rams, KTVI (2)

7:20 p.m.: Ravens at Patriots, KSDK (5)

* Tentative game.

MONDAY, NOV. 16

7:15 p.m.: Vikings at Bears, ESPN

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

7:20 p.m.: Cardinals at Seahawks, KTVI (2), NFL Network

