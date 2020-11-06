NFL television schedule over the next two weekends for St. Louis

Upcoming NFL games scheduled to be televised in St. Louis:
SUNDAY
Noon: Panthers at Chiefs, KTVI (2)
Noon: Ravens at Colts, KMOV (4)
3:25 p.m.: Steelers at Cowboys, KMOV (4)
7:20 p.m.: Saints at Buccaneers, KSDK (5)
MONDAY
7:15 p.m.: Patriots at Jets, ESPN
THURSDAY
7:20 p.m.: Colts at Titans, KTVI (2), NFL Network
SUNDAY, NOV. 15
Noon: Jaguars at Packers, KTVI (2)
3:05 p.m.: Bills at Cardinals*, KMOV (4)
3:25 p.m.: Seahawks at Rams, KTVI (2)
7:20 p.m.: Ravens at Patriots, KSDK (5)
* Tentative game.
MONDAY, NOV. 16
7:15 p.m.: Vikings at Bears, ESPN
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
7:20 p.m.: Cardinals at Seahawks, KTVI (2), NFL Network
