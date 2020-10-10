Oct. 10, 1999: The Greatest Show on Turf has its coming-out party

Perhaps. But try as he might, Todd Lyght was having trouble dealing with this new reality. A good half-hour after the game, Lyght had a glazed over look in his eyes. He was jubilant in victory, but a tiny part of him still couldn't believe it.

As a Rams rookie in 1991, Lyght watched in dismay as the crowd in Anaheim Stadium - his home stadium at the time - chanted "Beat LA!" en route to a 33-10 San Francisco drubbing of the Rams on Monday Night football.

That's what Lyght remembers about Rams-49ers. He had personally witnessed 16 games in the Rams' 17-game losing streak to San Francisco.

But now, that long gridiron nightmare is over. For one game at least, the Wicked Witch of the West is dead. Click your Pumas together Todd, and repeat: "There's no place like home. There's no place like home."

"I looked up into the stands and saw all those 65,000 screaming fanatic, St. Louis Rams fans, and they were just loving it," Lyght said. "I think they were enjoying it moreso than I.

"It was a beautiful win today. This is the sweetest victory of my professional career by far. The more we win, the sweeter it's going to get."

He wasn't alone in that feeling.