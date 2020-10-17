Oct. 17, 1980: On the day he is cut, Big Red kicker Steve Little is paralyzed in a car crash

"I got there about 10 o'clock and I waited until 11:30," said Stief. "But he never showed." So Stief went home and, about four hours later, his telephone rang. It was Cindy Little, Steve's wife.

"She wanted to know how to get to St. John's (hospital)," said Stief, who then learned that Little had been involved in an automobile accident. Then, about 5:30 a.m., Cindy Little called Stief again. "She said to come on over because they're afraid he might be paralyzed," he said.

So Stief went to the hospital. He was shellshocked from the events of the last 24 hours. He remembers Cindy, who was in a state of shock, telling him that her husband kept asking for her to hold his hand.

"She was holding his hand and he didn't know it," said Stief, sighing. "He had no feeling."

The other players heard the news of the accident Friday morning as they came to the stadium for meetings and a practice session.

When they went out to practice, they knew only that Little was in serious condition with possible paralysis.

"As you can expect," said Swider, "I didn't feel much like practicing. But I did. It's my job. I was hoping and praying there was a chance that it (the paralysis) would be reversible."