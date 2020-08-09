Regis Philbin once broadcast Big Red games

Regis Philbin was a man of many hats in an illustrious national television career that spanned decades.

But here is an interesting fact. From 1972-75, early in his career, he would fly to St. Louis from Los Angeles once a month to tape several editions of weekend variety shows that aired on KMOX (now KMOV), Channel 4.

Philbin, who recently died at 88, also was a huge sports fan and was tabbed to do commentary on football Cardinals exhibition game telecasts in 1973.

The Post-Dispatch’s John Archibald, who wrote about St. Louis television at the time, talked to Channel 4 program director Chris Duffy when Philbin’s assignment was announced.

“Regis is a great sports fan, and this won’t be entirely new to him,” Duffy said. “He did color commentary on football contests while he was a student at Notre Dame and has done some sports work in San Diego. He’s always wanting to get more athletes on his shows for us than we think is a good idea. Now he can do a couple hours of sports.”