Settlement near final in Rams relocation lawsuit saga

The lawsuit claimed St. Louis lost up to $3.5 million a year in amusement and ticket tax revenue with the departure of the Rams, and that the city lost about $7.5 million in property tax and $1.4 million in sales tax revenue, plus millions in earnings taxes. The county was alleged to have lost hotel tax, property tax and sales tax revenue because of the team’s departure.

During the lawsuit’s pretrial process, the St. Louis side also received permission to pursue punitive damages against owners who served on the league’s committee on Los Angeles expansion, which started a bitter fight in league circles about what financial documents those owners would be required to hand over as the St. Louis lawyers built their case. Also chafing owners was a lengthy and exhausting discovery process that required phone records from owners dating back long before the Rams were approved to relocate. A trial would have pursued billions between damages and punitive damages, but would have faced the risk of winnings being clawed back by an appeal.

NFL, Kroenke push again to toss lawsuit ahead of high-stakes trial Hundreds of pages of court documents obtained by the Post-Dispatch shine a light on NFL's efforts to support Rams' relocation to Los Angeles.