At first, Darrius Shepherd wasn’t sure what to think. But the St. Louis Battlehawks’ wide receiver and kick returner has learned to appreciate the XFL’s unusual kickoff format.

On kickoffs in the XFL, the 10-man blocking unit lines up at its own 30-yard line while the 10 men from the defending team start out at their opponent’s 35. No one can move except the kicker and returner until the ball is caught or is on the ground for three seconds.

“First off, it’s completely different from anything I’ve ever done,’’ said Shepherd, a Kansas City native who starred at North Dakota State and who played in 14 NFL games with the Green Bay Packers in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. “The biggest thing, I think, is having a strategy that involves finding a lane and then attacking that spot. Our special teams coach, Tory Woodberry, has done an outstanding job of coming up with a plan and the guys blocking for me have done a great job of creating holes for me to do what I do.”

Shepherd, 27, leads the XFL in kick returns this season, averaging 29.9 yards on 19 returns. In last weekend’s 28-20 loss to the visiting D.C. Defenders, he averaged 51.7 yards per return. In addition, he’s second on the Battlehawks with 20 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown this spring.

“I need to be better; I need to find a way to finish and get to the end zone,’’ Shepherd said.

“He’s been a monster for us and we have to find a way to get more out of his returns,” Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht said. “With the setup in this league, there are no easy kick returns. Against D.C., Darrius set us up with outstanding returns late in the first half and again to start the second half and in both cases, we had to settle for field goals. Those are game-changing plays and we have to find a way to take advantage better.

“Darrius is a weapon and a game-changer and we have to do a better job of taking advantage of his skills moving forward.”

Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron has developed a special relationship with Shepherd.

“I mess with Darrius, kidding him that he’s a mute because he never talks, but he’s an awesome dude and a true workhorse for us,’’ McCarron said. “He’s constantly working to get better and he’s a guy who makes plays. He’s been a big part of the offense so far and I expect him to be even more of a factor moving forward.”

The Battlehawks (3-2) return to action Saturday in a 6 p.m. game against the Vegas Vipers (1-4) at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. The Vipers started 0-4 and are coming off their first win of the season, a 35-32 victory over the visiting and winless Orlando Guardians.

In the win, Vegas got a strong game from quarterback Luis Perez, who completed 20 of 28 passes _ to 10 different receivers _ for 269 yards and three touchdowns. In that win, running back Rod Smith ran for 62 yards and two touchdowns while Jeff Badet caught five passes for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Badet, who played in three games with the NFL’s Washington Football Team in 2020, is among the XFL’s top receivers with 341 receiving yards and a league-best five touchdowns this spring.

Defensive leaders for Vegas include linebacker C.J. Avery and defensive backs Deontay Anderson and Adam Sparks. The Vipers’ head coach is former NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson, who starred in the NFL with Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Baltimore and Oakland.

“This isn’t your typical 1-4 team,’’ said Battlehawks linebacker Carson Wells, who had six tackles, including three for loss, in last week’s game. “They’ve played a lot of close games and they’re coming off their first win, which makes them dangerous. We need to go in with a chip on our shoulder, take control early and get a win to get ourselves back on track.”

McCarron, who prides himself on never getting too high or too low, is looking for a bounce-back game from the Battlehawks.

“We’re playing a game for a living; just have fun with it and do what you’re supposed to do,’’ said McCarron, who’s completing 65.6 percent of his passes this season for 1,086 yards with 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. “People out there are working three and four jobs trying to make ends meet; my dad, he works a nightshift at a rail yard in Mobile. Compared to that, what we’re doing is easy.

“Just go play football and have some fun.”

Brian Hill, a Belleville West High product who went on to star at the University of Wyoming, leads the St. Louis ground attack with 255 yards and a touchdown, averaging better than 5 yards per carry. The team’s top receivers are Hakeem Butler (30 catches, 336 yards, 4 TDs), Shepherd and Austin Proehl (17, 153, 1 TD).

Defensive leaders for St. Louis include linebackers Willie Harvey (34 tackles) and Mike Rose (28) and defensive backs Ben DeLuca (25) and Nate Meadors (2 interceptions).

“We’re halfway through the schedule and coming off a game that saw way too many errors,’’ Becht said. “It’s important that we bounce back and get ourselves on a little bit of a run now.”