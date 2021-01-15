Some were saddened, but Neil Lomax was thrilled when the Big Red announced they were leaving town

''It's nice when people get excited about you because you are a football player - you don't always get that in St. Louis,'' defensive tackle Bob Clasby said. ''In St. Louis, if you tell people you play for the football Cardinals, you're not sure whether they'll react positively or negatively.''

Living in the shadow of the baseball Cardinals ''has been a big problem,'' Sharpe said. ''This is a great baseball town, the best baseball town in the country. The fans are spoiled by the baseball team. The baseball Cardinals have had great success. We could never live up to that. To the people, we were no comparison.''

Sun Devil Stadium, on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, holds 74,000 for football. The Cardinals, who averaged around 26,000 in their final season at Busch Stadium, won't see many empty seats from now on.

''We'll get a lot of support, sell out the stadium, and that will help the team,'' Sharpe said. ''It's special for any athlete, to perform in front of a large crowd.''

Sharpe, however, felt bad for the Cardinals fans who have lost the team.