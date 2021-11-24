Sources: $790 million settlement reached in Rams relocation lawsuit

NFL, Kroenke push again to toss lawsuit ahead of high-stakes trial Hundreds of pages of court documents obtained by the Post-Dispatch shine a light on NFL's efforts to support Rams' relocation to Los Angeles.

At the heart of the case was not what turned out to be the yearslong quest of Kroenke to move the team, some of which was happening in plain sight due to the regrettable lease the region gave the team upon its initial arrival from Los Angeles; or a trail of lies told by Rams executive Kevin Demoff along the way. Rather, it was the league’s insistence, from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to former league executive Eric Grubman, that a strict following of the relocation guidelines, which were established in 1984 in response to court recommendation to the NFL to avoid antitrust liability, would give St. Louis a fair chance to keep its team.

That effort produced plans for a $1.1 billion open-air stadium on the St. Louis riverfront, which would have received $400 million in public funding. The pitch wasn’t just rejected. Kroenke’s relocation application, which was accepted, seemed to go out of its way to paint St. Louis in a negative light. After the race for Los Angeles concluded, the NFL insisted its relocation guidelines, which among other things require good-faith negotiations between a team and a host city before relocation, were not a contract and did not make St. Louis a third-party beneficiary to a contract. That stance had not fared well in pretrial proceedings and would have been at the center of a January trial.