St. Louis NFL television schedule set for next two weekends
St. Louis NFL television schedule set for next two weekends

Packers QB Rodgers ready to move on after subpar performance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackers Lavonte David (right) and Jason Pierre-Paul  team up to sack Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers in the second half of a game on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Both teams are scheduled to be on St. Louis TV in each of the next two weekends. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

 Mark LoMoglio

Upcoming NFL games scheduled to be televised in St. Louis:

THURSDAY

7:20 p.m.: Giants at Eagles, KTVI (2), NFL Network

SUNDAY

Noon: Steelers at Titans, KMOV (4)

Noon: Packers at Texans, KTVI (2)

3:25 p.m. Chiefs at Broncos, KMOV (4)

7:20 p.m.: Bucs at Raiders, KSDK (5)

MONDAY

7:15 p.m.: Bears at Rams, ESPN

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

7:20 p.m.: Falcons at Panthers, KTVI (2), NFL Network

SUNDAY, NOV. 1

Noon: Jets at Chiefs, KMOV (4)

Noon: Vikings at Packers, KTVI (2)

3:25 p.m.: Saints at Bears, KTVI (2)

7:20 p.m.: Cowboys at Eagles, KSDK (5)

MONDAY, NOV. 2

7:15 p.m.: Buccaneers at Giants, ESPN

