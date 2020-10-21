St. Louis NFL television schedule set for next two weekends

Upcoming NFL games scheduled to be televised in St. Louis:
THURSDAY
7:20 p.m.: Giants at Eagles, KTVI (2), NFL Network
SUNDAY
Noon: Steelers at Titans, KMOV (4)
Noon: Packers at Texans, KTVI (2)
3:25 p.m. Chiefs at Broncos, KMOV (4)
7:20 p.m.: Bucs at Raiders, KSDK (5)
MONDAY
7:15 p.m.: Bears at Rams, ESPN
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
7:20 p.m.: Falcons at Panthers, KTVI (2), NFL Network
SUNDAY, NOV. 1
Noon: Jets at Chiefs, KMOV (4)
Noon: Vikings at Packers, KTVI (2)
3:25 p.m.: Saints at Bears, KTVI (2)
7:20 p.m.: Cowboys at Eagles, KSDK (5)
MONDAY, NOV. 2
7:15 p.m.: Buccaneers at Giants, ESPN
Tackling the news and updates you need to keep up with the latest from the St. Louis Battlehawks and the NFL.