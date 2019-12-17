St. Louis Rams seat-license settlement checks to be mailed Jan. 2, lawyers say

ST. LOUIS — More than 11,000 refunds worth approximately $14 million will be mailed to former St. Louis Rams personal seat license holders on Jan. 2, lawyers involved in a class action lawsuit said Tuesday.

The settlement with the Rams, announced last year, represents a 30% refund on the original purchase price of the PSLs, or the nine years that remained on the 30-year license when the Rams decamped for Los Angeles in 2016.

Ryan Bruning, one of the lawyers for PSL holders, said that a total of 11,568 claims were approved worth $14,198,625. He said that 65% to 70% of potential claimants responded, which he called unusually high for a class-action case. "That's an unheard-of number," he said.

The settlement was approved by a federal judge earlier this year.