Sunday double doubleheader, including Bills' return to play, highlights NFL's St. Louis' TV schedule

Most weeks during the NFL season, there are three Sunday afternoon games televised in each market. One of the two networks that show games then has a doubleheader, the other has one telecast.

But in the first and final weeks of the regular season, each of those networks (CBS and Fox) shows a doubleheader. That will be the case this Sunday, closing day — although there is the possibly of later resuming the Buffalo-Cincinnati game from Monday night that was halted in the first quarter after the Bills' Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest.

The Bills are set to play on Sunday for the first time since that night, at home against New England, with KMOV (Channel 4) set to televise that game locally.

There also will two nationally televised games on Saturday, so with no Monday night contest in Week 18 there are six contests to be shown in St. Louis this weekend.

The schedule:

SATURDAY

3:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Las Vegas, KDNL (30), ESPN

7:15 p.m. Tennessee at Jacksonville, KDNL (30), ESPN

SUNDAY

Noon: New England at Buffalo, KMOV (4)

Noon: Minnesota at Chicago, KTVI (2)

3:25 p.m.: Dallas at Washington, KTVI (2)

3:25 p.m.: New York Giants at Philadelphia, KMOV (4)

7:20 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay, KSDK (5)