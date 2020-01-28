'This trophy belongs to our coach, our team and our fans in St. Louis.' 20 years ago the Rams won their only Super Bowl

Warner was 19 of 24 for 277 yards -- until he got inside the Tennessee 20. Then he fired nothing but blanks. The Rams reached the red zone -- inside the Titans' 20 -- on all five of their first-half possessions. But they had only three Jeff Wilkins field goals, and a modest 9-0 halftime lead, to show for it.

Warner was 0 for 11 inside the red zone. The Rams had only 6 yards rushing in the red zone -- 5 by Marshall Faulk and 1 yard by Warner when he fell forward on a bobbled center exchange with Mike Gruttadauria.

Wilkins, the Rams' beleaguered place-kicker, made field goals of 27, 29 and 28 yards. He missed, wide right, from 34 yards on the Rams' third possession. And on the Rams' first possession of the game, holder Mike Horan bobbled the ball trying to place it on the ground for Wilkins. Wilkins never got to strike the ball. Horan picked up the ball and was smothered by the Tennessee defense.

The Rams' red-zone inefficiency was in stark contrast to the team's regular-season work. They finished first in the NFC and second in the NFL in red-zone efficiency, scoring touchdowns on 66.1 percent of their 56 red-zone forays.

But in the end, they had just enough. Just enough to complete one of the most dramatic turnarounds in NFL history: from 4-12 in 1998 to Super Bowl champs.