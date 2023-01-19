This weekend's NFL playoffs television schedule for St. Louis

This weekend's NFL playoffs schedule:
SATURDAY
AFC: 3:30 p.m., Jacksonville at Kansas City, KSDK (5)
NFC: 7:15 p.m., NY Giants at Philadelphia, KTVI (2)
SUNDAY
AFC: 2 p.m., Cincinnati at Buffalo, KMOV (4)
NFC: 5:30 p.m., Dallas at San Francisco, KTVI (2)
Dan Caesar
Dan Caesar is the sports media critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
