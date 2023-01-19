 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This weekend's NFL playoffs television schedule for St. Louis

49ers Cowboys Rivalry Football

Dallas Cowboys defender Deion Sanders, left, knocks the ball away from San Francisco 49ers receiver Jerry Rice in a game on Nov. 12, 1995, in Irving, Texas. The 49ers-Cowboys playoff history is a rich one from back-to-back conference title games in the early 1970s, the iconic “Catch” in the 1981 season and then the heated rivalry in the 1990s when the Cowboys won the first two meetings on the way to Super Bowl titles and then the 'Niners took the third game. The teams meet again in the playoffs on Sunday.

 Eric Gay, AP photo

This weekend's NFL playoffs schedule:

SATURDAY

AFC: 3:30 p.m., Jacksonville at Kansas City, KSDK (5)

NFC: 7:15 p.m., NY Giants at Philadelphia, KTVI (2)

SUNDAY

AFC: 2 p.m., Cincinnati at Buffalo, KMOV (4)

NFC: 5:30 p.m., Dallas at San Francisco, KTVI (2)

