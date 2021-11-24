Twitter reacts to settlement in St. Louis, Rams relocation lawsuit

Lawyers struck a deal to settle the four-year-old Rams relocation lawsuit for $790 million on Wednesday. Even before the settlement amount was officially confirmed, sports fans in St. Louis and beyond shared their thoughts on the suit and its legacy on Twitter.
We've curated some of the responses here:
Today, St. Louis City, County, and the STLRSA signed a $790 million settlement agreement with Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL.— Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) November 24, 2021
The NFL had once claimed this lawsuit wasn’t viable; St. Louis proved them wrong. https://t.co/DbtUft7u5r
Strongly urging @saintlouismayor to use a large portion of the Kroenke settlement to (re)invest in Metro. Few things will provide better relief to working families than preventing further service cuts and curbing rising fares.— Jake L. (@jakesouthcity) November 24, 2021
Stan Kroenke and NFL Eat Crow for Thanksgiving— Mary Delach Leonard (@MaryDLeonard) November 24, 2021
(Sometimes I miss headline writing.) https://t.co/0fAGi1EODO
Stan Kroenke is the ultimate villain. After this settlement, will STL area lawyers, media-types, politicians and local leaders join him and other NFL people on that list? Many reputations on the line here. https://t.co/Mmce0TUuWp— Asim Raza (@asraza) November 24, 2021
A $790 million settlement has been reached in the Rams relocation lawsuit, per @joelcurrier.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 24, 2021
It is unclear how much of the settlement will be paid by Stan Kroenke and how much will be paid by the NFL. pic.twitter.com/LXsVaK443F
That’s a lot of cheddar. https://t.co/6RquhUkifs— Ty Schalter (@tyschalter) November 24, 2021
Good morning to everyone except Stan Kroenke.— Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) November 24, 2021
In a personal opinion, I TRULY hope this money goes to bettering parts of the STL community that truly needs it. https://t.co/dhLlP3FbKw
There is no legitimate basis for this litigation. While we understand the disappointment of the St. Louis fans and the community, we worked diligently with local and state officials in a process that was honest and fair at all times.— Tim Eby (@timjeby) November 24, 2021
NFL spokesman in 2017 https://t.co/Uuch2HnHVC
The dollar figure matters, of course. But the #STL lawsuit already accomplished several things. #NFL way of doing business was exposed. #Rams exit finally received national attention. Maybe most important- owners found out Kroenke would gladly turn on them (reportedly).— Martin Kilcoyne (@martinkilcoyne2) November 24, 2021
The LA Rams relocation lawsuit brought by St. Louis, which the NFL and the owners did everything they could to prevent from seeing the inside of a courtroom, appears on the way to a $790 million settlement. https://t.co/hNlj3cKbfT pic.twitter.com/F2rYoCLUw8— Peter Bonilla (@pebonilla) November 24, 2021
Kroenke can probably Venmo that. https://t.co/S8v2mipnqU— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 24, 2021
$790M instead of multi-billions and a public trial to expose the NFL?!— Gateway Grinders (@gatewaygrinders) November 24, 2021
A joke. Kroenke, Goodell, and the crooked NFL walk off almost scott free. What happened in that meeting that changed the tides so much? pic.twitter.com/bLNaBZrujX
It’s been common knowledge for MONTHS now that everyone in the St. Louis area wants to see Stan Kroenke go through what we went through when we lost our team and when he spit on us on his way out— Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) November 24, 2021
Settling for less than $1 billion doesn’t accomplish that. Try again. https://t.co/FfcxGVcaXO
🚨 BREAKING— Dan Lust 🎙 (@SportsLawLust) November 24, 2021
Lawyers reached a $790M global settlement to resolve the St. Louis Rams Relocation Lawsuit. It is unclear what percentage will be paid by Stan Kroenke as compared to the NFL.
The deal does not include an expansion football team for St. Louis. https://t.co/MxPYRsrJKi
In honor of Jeff Fisher; 7-9-0— C Wood Stan (@rocketsszn13) November 24, 2021
St. Louis and St. Louis County officials said in a statement that they are determining how the money will be allocated.
Essential reading: St. Louis' lawsuit against the Los Angeles Rams, NFL owners
Read previous St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of the relocation lawsuit against the National Football League, the Rams and team owner Stan Kroenke.
St. Louis and St. Louis County officials said in a statement that they are determining how the money will be allocated.
BenFred: Should we worry about national view of the Rams lawsuit now that the nation is finally paying attention?
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Stan Kroenke, the trash-talking man St. Louisans love to hate, is under increasing pressure to settle the court case over the Ram's 2016 move.
St. Louis was the old guy wearing a cheap suit and a comb-over, sitting in the courtroom, listening while our lawyers argue that our lovely young wife should not have been allowed to leave us.
None of the current embarrassing storylines tarnishing The Shield can do more damage to the league's bottom line than this relocation lawsuit.
The NFL’s team owners, a band of billionaire brothers, are getting nervous as the St. Louis lawsuit over the Rams’ relocation forces them to m…
BenFred: Reports of Kroenke’s settlement offer — one that needs to grow — show relocation lawsuit is working
Beware falling victim to revisionist history as the yearslong civil suit enters the settlement spin zone.
Lawsuit against Rams, team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL remains scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Louis Circuit Court.
St. Louis judge granted the NFL's and Rams' motion to disqualify plaintiff's lawyer Robert Blitz from the case.
BenFred: In latest Rams relocation hearing, a reminder why NFL expansion speculation doesn't have to be real to be a really bad idea
Judge McGraugh’s decision came despite the pleas of NFL lawyer Benjamin Razi, who on Wednesday continued his pattern of making NFL owners sound like men who should be above the law.
Judge issues $24,000 in fines to four NFL owners, orders them to pay $25,000 in attorney’s fees and threatens to hold them in contempt.
Post-Dispatch columnists Aisha Sultan and Tony Messenger discuss the ongoing lawsuit between St. Louis and the NFL over the relocation of the …
Stan Kroenke, the National Football League and other executives failed to block an inquiry into their financial records.
When in doubt, blame the media. Team Kroenke tried it. It flopped, along with the request for a venue change.
Money is personal, and now Stan Kroenke, Jerry Jones and others have to hand over their finances to Team STL as the relocation lawsuit approaches its January trial.
The judge said he needed more evidence before deciding whether to allow into evidence the financial records of other NFL team owners.
Hundreds of pages of court documents obtained by the Post-Dispatch shine a light on NFL's efforts to support Rams' relocation to Los Angeles.
BenFred: Team Kroenke's latest attempt to dodge trial features common complaints but also raises some fresh questions about relocation rip-job
Apparently, someone forgot to tell Grubman the Rams' move was a done deal
The trial was supposed to begin in October but a judge Wednesday cited concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and Missouri Supreme Court rules.
Team Kroenke has relied on two steady play calls as the relocation drama unfolds, but what substance will be there when those tactics run out?
Extra time requested in depositions from Kroenke, Goodell, Demoff, Grubman.
Kroenke, Demoff and Goodell among those requested for depositions in relocation lawsuit against Rams
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, former NFL exec Eric Grubman and Chargers owner Dean Spanos also on long list filed by lawyers representing St. Louis.
From Sports on Tap: Jim Thomas and Ben Frederickson take a look at the St. Louis-NFL lawsuit.
Other than continuing to be a crumb in Stan Kroenke’s caviar, perhaps the best part about St. Louis continuing to push forward in its ongoing …
When it comes to the courtroom, the Rams are gone but not forgotten. As the 2018 NFL season begins Thursday, no fewer than four lawsuits involving St. Louis and the Rams are pending in courts here.
Seeing Stan Kroenke and the other NFL owners who helped his shameless hustle face questions in court would be better than any game their warped league could produce.
Lawsuit filed Wednesday in circuit court says team owner Stan Kroenke, the Rams and NFL team owners intentionally misled the St. Louis region and unjustly enriched themselves.
Nearly a full page in the St. Louis relocation lawsuit is devoted to the Cowboys owner and what the suit claims is his intentional interference with the plaintiffs' business relationship with the Rams.
In lawsuit contesting Rams' relocation, the St. Louis parties as plaintiffs list what they claim are false statements regarding team's intent to engage in good-faith negotiations.
Maybe Stan Kroenke and his cronies won’t get off scot-free after all.
A question the NFL has dodged since the scam is coming up again: What happened to the relocation guidelines?
The city and St. Louis County sued the NFL on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, over the Rams moving to Los Angeles.
Some of the things I’m thankful for this year.
Suck it, Stan Kroenke. Shit on STL and we’ll take our pound of flesh. https://t.co/niJRCmOjTk— Dan Buffa (@buffa82) November 24, 2021