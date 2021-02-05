'We want to be in St. Louis' - the day Roger Goodell sold that whopper to Rams fans

On Feb. 5, 2010, in his state of the NFL address, Commissioner Roger Goodell pledged to keep the Rams in St. Louis. Less than a year later, naming rights were granted for a new stadium for the Rams in Los Angeles. Less than three years later, owner Stan Kroenke had bought his LA land for a new Rams home. Did Goodell have his head in the sand, or was he telling Rams fans a bald-faced lie? Here was our original report.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league wants a franchise in St. Louis and wants the Rams to be successful there over the long term.
"The changes that Chip (Rosenbloom) and his sister (Lucia Rodriguez) have made, I think are very positive," Goodell said Friday during his annual state of the league Super Bowl news conference. "I think they're committed to trying to put this organization on the right path in St. Louis, and we think that's a positive.
"We have a lease there. We will respect that lease. We would like the team to be successful in St. Louis over the long term. If Chip and Lucia decide to sell the team, we will work with the future ownership to make sure that the team can continue to be there and be successful."
With an estate tax issue looming in a few years, Rosenbloom and Rodriguez have been shopping the team for the better part of a year. Sources familiar with the situation told the
Post-Dispatch last month that the Rams have three acceptable bids to purchase the team.
One of those groups is headed by St. Louis Blues chairman Dave Checketts, with Texas billionaire Gerald J. Ford the lead investor. Another group is believed to have ties to Toronto, and there are rumors that the third potential owner is an Illinois billionaire. The sources told the Post-Dispatch that the sale could be completed before the NFL draft in April.
Goodell made the point Friday that selling the team and relocating the team are two different processes.
"Ownership transfer is an important issue for us," Goodell said. "We take a lot of time going through that with our committees and with the full membership. And then, if there is any kind of potential relocation, that's a separate process.
"Fortunately, we're not talking about that. We're talking about potentially just an ownership change, and we will work closely with Chip and Lucia to make sure that's done properly if they decide to sell the team.
"But we want to be in St. Louis."
The earliest the stadium lease could be broken at the Edward Jones Dome is following the 2014 season. And that's only if the dome fails to meet "first tier" provisions as one of the top 25 percent of NFL stadiums. The terms of top tier status, and the cost of any such renovations, ultimately could be decided by an arbitrator.
21 years of Rams ups and downs
1995: NFL returns to St. Louis
HIGHLIGHT
Unheralded second-year player Isaac Bruce blocks a Craig Hentrich punt late in the second quarter of a scoreless game in Green Bay. On the very next play, Bruce lines up at wide receiver and catches a 23-yard TD pass. The "St. Louis" Rams win their inaugural game 17-14, handing the Packers a rare loss at Lambeau Field.
LOWLIGHT
The talk of the league at 5-1, the Rams play host to rival San Francisco on a beautiful fall day at Busch Stadium. But there is no changing of the guard in the NFC West this day. The 49ers pulverize the "Same Old Sorry (Bleep) Rams" 44-10, with 49ers LB Ken Norton Jr. punching a goal post in glee after scoring at TD.
1996: Bye-bye Big Daddy
HIGHLIGHT
After a 42-6 loss in Pittsburgh drops the Rams to 2-7, club president John Shaw says coach Rich "Big Daddy" Brooks has seven games "to get it right." The team responds the next week by crushing Atlanta 59-16. Brooks lost his job at the end of the season, but it's still the most points scored by the team in St. Louis.
LOWLIGHT
QB Steve Walsh was on a short leash almost from the start of the season. After a slow start in Week 2 in San Francisco, Brooks yanked Walsh in favor of rookie Tony Banks. Turns out Banks' first series started at the St. Louis 1. On the second play of his NFL career, Banks was flagged for intentional grounding and a safety.
1997: Vermeil's comeback
HIGHLIGHT
From a coaching standpoint, this season opener was billed as the "Dinosaur Bowl," with Dick Vermeil returning to the sidelines for the first time since 1982, and "Iron" Mike Ditka back after a four-season hiatus. Vermeil's Rams beat Ditka's Saints 38-24 behind three TDs and 125 yards rushing from Lawrence Phillips.
LOWLIGHT
Despite that strong start, Phillips didn't make it through the year. After using a No. 6 overall pick on Phillips in the '96 draft, his troubled time in St. Louis ended with his release Nov. 20, one day after skipping a team meeting and practice upon learning he was being benched. Vermeil fought back tears in announcing the news.
1998: It wasn't pretty, Tony
HIGHLIGHT
One week after being stopped a foot short of the end zone on the final play of a 38-31 loss to Minnesota, "Pretty" Tony Banks scored on a 2-yard scramble with 11 seconds left and no timeouts remaining for a 34-33 victory in Buffalo. Greg Hill rushed for a career-high 158 yards before suffering a season-ending broken leg.
LOWLIGHT
Take your pick. Banks skipped the team flight home from a game in Miami. Leonard Little was behind the wheel in a drunken driving fatality. At various times throughout the year the team was in near revolt over Dick Vermeil's practice regimen. The year ended with several players skipping the team's season-ending meeting.
1999: A season for the ages
HIGHLIGHT
THE highlight in a year of highlights came on the final play of Super Bowl XXXIV, when Mike "The Tackle" Jones stopped Tennessee's Kevin Dyson one-yard shy of the end zone to preserve a 23-16 victory. "This proves we did the right thing in going to St. Louis," owner Georgia Frontiere said, clutching the Lombardi Trophy.
LOWLIGHT
It looked like a promising season was down in flames when San Diego safety Rodney Harrison crashed into QB Trent Green on a hit that didn't need to be made in the third preseason game. The result was a season-ending knee injury for Green and despair for the Rams. Dick Vermeil said the Rams would rally behind unknown Kurt Warner.
2000: From champs to wild-cards
HIGHLIGHT
Playing in his hometown of New Orleans, RB Marshall Faulk capped an MVP regular season with a career-high 220 yards rushing and 3 TDs in a 26-21 Christmas Eve win over the rival Saints. Moments after the game ended, the Rams learned they had a wild-card berth, compliments of a Chicago win over Detroit.
LOWLIGHT
Six games into the season, the Greatest Show on Turf was at its apex. Unbeaten and averaging 43.7 points per game, it looked like Mike Martz's squad would break every offensive record in the book. But they lost at Kansas City in Game 7, and lost Kurt Warner for the next 5 games with a busted pinky finger.
2001: An upset for the ages
HIGHLIGHT
It didn't come as easy this time around. Almost every step was contested en route to a second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons. It was no different in the NFC title game, with cornerback Aeneas Williams preserving a 29-24 victory over Philadelphia with a late interception of Donovan McNabb.
LOWLIGHT
Seven days later, the Rams were on the wrong end of one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history. Behind unheralded quarterback Tom Brady, a dynasty was born when Adam Vinatieri's 48-yard field goal split the uprights as time expired, giving New England a 20-17 victory over the heavily-favored Rams.
2002: Martz-Warner split
HIGHLIGHT
The Rams became just the second team in NFL history to start 0-5, but then win their next five games with a 21-16 Monday Night win over Chicago. Young phenom Marc Bulger threw for 347 yards and two TDs, but because of a sprained index finger on his throwing hand gave way to Kurt Warner the following week.
LOWLIGHT
In a surprise call to a local radio station, Kurt's wife Brenda basically called Mike Martz a liar for saying he urged Warner to get X-rays of what turned out to be a fractured hand. The Martz-Warner relationship was never the same after Brenda-Gate, and Warner was gone after the 2003 season.
2003: Home sweet home (until the playoffs)
HIGHLIGHT
At 27-10 victory over Cincinnati gave the Rams a perfect regular-season record (8-0) at home. Their 37-7 home mark since the start of the '99 season was the best in football. "We have an advantage here," Mike Martz said. "We're very proud of that advantage. And that's the 12th man, if you will, the St. Louis fans."
LOWLIGHT
Carolina's blockers picked up the blitzing Rams, and wide receiver Steve Smith quickly got behind the St. Louis secondary. The result was a dagger of epic proportions _ a 69-yard TD catch on the first play of the second overtime. Talk about sudden death: Panthers 29, Rams 23 in the divisional round of the playoffs.
2004: First .500 team in the playoffs
HIGHLIGHT
Seattle's defense had yielded only 13 points in its first three games of '04, but the visiting Rams scored 17 in the final 5 1/2 minutes of regulation and capped a stunning comeback on Shaun McDonald's 52-yard TD catch from Marc Bulger in overtime. The 33-27 victory snapped a 10-game home winning streak for the ascending Seahawks.
LOWLIGHT
After becoming the first 8-8 team in NFL history to win a playoff game (beating Seattle again), the Rams were pulverized 47-17 in the divisional round in Atlanta. Led by QB Michael Vick and RB Warrick Dunn, the Falcons rushed for 327 yards. Atlanta's Allen Rossum set an NFL playoff record with 152 yards in punt returns.
2005: Mad Mike, phone home
HIGHLIGHT
Trailing 24-3 at one point, and down 27-17 and facing a fourth-and-6 with 30 seconds left in regulation, the Rams rallied for a 33-27 overtime victory in Houston in Game 11. And they did it with a third-string QB, Harvard product Ryan Fitzpatrick, leading the charge. His 56-yard TD pass to Kevin Curtis ended the game in OT.
LOWLIGHT
Phone-Gate. Resting at home because of a bacterial infection of a heart valve, coach Mike Martz tried to phone offensive coordinator Steve Fairchild with a play-call suggestion in the Rams' 28-17 win over New Orleans. Rams exec Jay Zygmunt would not let a team official relay the info. Martz was fired at the end of the year.
2006: Linehan and losing
HIGHLIGHT
Ten games into the season, rookie head coach Scott Linehan turned play-calling duties over to offensive coordinator Greg Olson. Olson stuck with Steven Jackson and the running game, and the offense clicked down the stretch. The Rams won their final three games, narrowly missing the playoffs at 8-8.
LOWLIGHT
After a 3-1 start, the Rams dropped 7 of their next 8. Linehan took the losses hard. This is when the stories started about Linehan roaming the halls at Rams Park in the late hours after Sunday defeats, wearing sweats and munching cereal. The fast finish in '06 provided only a brief respite; Linehan lost 17 of his final 20 games in St. Louis.
2007: A coach under fire
HIGHLIGHT
What ended as a 3-13 season began with eight straight losses, most of which were lopsided. The streak ended with a startling 37-29 victory in Game 9 at New Orleans. The Rams hung on late after leading 34-7 early in the fourth quarter. QB Marc Bulger presented beleaguered coach Scott Linehan with a game ball afterwards.
LOWLIGHT
After a 19-10 loss in Cincinnati on Dec. 9, a Rams offensive starter was informed outside the locker room that team president John Shaw had given a vote of confidence for Linehan to return as coach in 2008. That player's reaction? "If you hear about me jumping off the Gateway Arch, now you know why," he said.
2008: Haslett fills in (but not for long)
HIGHLIGHT
Jim Haslett could charm the media and motivate players through the power of his personality. Taking over for the deposed Scott Linehan in Game 5, Haslett piloted the Rams to wins over Washington and Dallas in his first two games in charge. That sparked immediate talk of dropping "interim" from his job title.
LOWLIGHT
Firing head coaches is never pleasant, but the Rams really bungled this one. After a 31-14 home loss to Buffalo dropped their record to 0-4, team brass gathered in a hotel across the street from the Edward Jones Dome to decide Linehan's fate. After soliciting advice from the media, they fired Linehan in the wee hours Monday morning.
2009: New coach, same nightmare
HIGHLIGHT
This space available. This space available. This space available . . . Week after week after week, there were no highlights. But, by virtue of their 1-15 finish, the Rams did get the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft.
LOWLIGHT
New coach, same nightmare. Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse from the 2-14 debacle that was 2008, the Rams managed only one victory under rookie head coach Steve Spagnuolo. Eight of their losses came by 19 points or more. How do you spell "overmatched?" Let us count the ways.
2010: Future looks bright with Bradford
HIGHLIGHT
The future looked bright — very bright — for No. 1 overall draft pick Sam Bradford. Despite an injury-marred end to his college career at Oklahoma, Bradford didn't miss a single snap as an NFL rookie. That's right, he was on every offensive play for the Rams, earning NFL offensive rookie of the year honors.
LOWLIGHT
After that 1-15 finish in '09, the Rams were one of the league's most improved teams entering their season finale at Seattle. A victory would give them a modest 8-8 record, but in a weak NFC West it would made them division champs. The game was pushed back to prime time, but the Rams fell flat in a 16-6 loss.
2011: So long, Spags
HIGHLIGHT
Pretty thin here. After an 0-6 start, there was a shocking 31-21 victory over New Orleans at the Edward Jones Dome. Two weeks later came a 13-12 escape in Cleveland, the victory coming only because an errant snap threw the timing off and Browns K Phil Dawson missed a 22-yard field goal. And that was that — 2 measly wins.
LOWLIGHT
He came in as a hot coaching candidate — the defensive coordinator who masterminded the New York Giants' stunning Super Bowl XLII upset over previously unbeaten New England. But in 48 games as head coach of the Rams, Steve Spagnuolo managed only 10 victories. Fired after a 2-14 campaign in 2011, his tenure capped a five-year period in which the Rams went 15-65, the worst five-year stretch in NFL history.
2012: Fisher takes over
HIGHLIGHT
Jeff Fisher's first Rams team played the rival 49ers extra-tough. How tough? Try two overtime games. The first ended after five quarters in a 24-24 tie in Game 9. Three weeks later they did it again in St. Louis, with the Rams prevailing 16-13 on a Greg "The Leg" Zuerlein 54-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in OT.
LOWLIGHT
Luckily for the Rams they got some sightseeing in overseas, visiting the Tower of London and Trafalgar Square, and seeing the crown jewels. As for their American football game at Wembley Stadium, it was a disaster. QB Tom Brady and the New England Patriots piled up 473 yards of offense in a 45-7 romp.
2013: Losing their cool and their QB
HIGHLIGHT
So this is why the Rams traded up for Tavon Austin in Round 1. Austin became just the third player in NFL history to score three TDs of 55 yards or more as the Rams recorded their most lopsided victory since 2003, 38-8 at Indianapolis. One of Austin's TDs came on a 98-yard punt return in the early November game.
LOWLIGHT
The Rams lost their cool, their quarterback, and the game Oct. 20 in Carolina. In a brawl-marred contest that included the ejection of DE Chris Long, QB Sam Bradford was lost for the season when he suffered a knee injury after absorbing a hard shove out of bounds by Panthers S Mike Mitchell and landed awkwardly.
2014: Final blow to Bradford
HIGHLIGHT
Tricky, tricky. First Stedman Bailey raced 90 yards for a TD with a punt return _ on a trick play called the "Mountaineer" in which everyone thought the ball was headed for Tavon Austin on the other side of the field. Then Johnny Hekker sealed a 28-26 Oct. 26 win over Seattle with a pass to Benny Cunningham on a fake punt.
LOWLIGHT
One devastating play in the third preseason game wiped out months of grueling rehab work for Sam Bradford. It wasn't the hardest hit, but when Cleveland DE Armonty Bryant flashed around Jake Long and struck Bradford, it resulted in a season-ending knee injury, Bradford's second in 10 months. It would be his last game as a Ram.
2015: No surprise — no playoffs
HIGHLIGHT:
A little defense. A dash or two by Tavon. And a whole lot of Todd. That victory formula was never more evident than in a 27-6 triumph over San Francisco in Game 7, giving the Rams a winning record in November (4-3) for the first time since 2006. Austin scored two TDs and Gurley rushed for 100 yards-plus for the fourth straight game. A playoff run seemed possible.
LOWLIGHT:
Case Keenum finished with a controversial concussion. And the Rams' highly-touted defense couldn't protect a 10-point fourth-quarter lead against an outmanned and injury-depleted Baltimore offense. The result was a 16-13 "walk-off" Ravens victory on a field goal as time expired, and the third of five consecutive losses for the Rams. So much for the playoffs.
Jan. 13, 2016: Rams return to Los Angeles
St. Louis struggled to accept the departure of their mediocre Rams, but they couldn't help but cheer for the departure of Stan Kroenke.