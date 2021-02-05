'We want to be in St. Louis' - the day Roger Goodell sold that whopper to Rams fans

Post-Dispatch last month that the Rams have three acceptable bids to purchase the team.

One of those groups is headed by St. Louis Blues chairman Dave Checketts, with Texas billionaire Gerald J. Ford the lead investor. Another group is believed to have ties to Toronto, and there are rumors that the third potential owner is an Illinois billionaire. The sources told the Post-Dispatch that the sale could be completed before the NFL draft in April.

Goodell made the point Friday that selling the team and relocating the team are two different processes.

"Ownership transfer is an important issue for us," Goodell said. "We take a lot of time going through that with our committees and with the full membership. And then, if there is any kind of potential relocation, that's a separate process.

"Fortunately, we're not talking about that. We're talking about potentially just an ownership change, and we will work closely with Chip and Lucia to make sure that's done properly if they decide to sell the team.

"But we want to be in St. Louis."