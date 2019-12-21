Week 16 NFL playoff scenarios

AFC
CLINCHED: New England (AFC East); Baltimore (AFC North); Houston (AFC South), Kansas City (AFC West); Buffalo (playoff berth).
BALTIMORE (at Cleveland, Sunday)
Clinches first-round bye with:
• Win or tie, OR
• Kansas City loss or tie.
Clinches top seed in AFC playoffs with:
• Win.
NEW ENGLAND (vs. Buffalo, Saturday)
Clinches first-round bye with:
• Kansas City loss or tie.
NFC
CLINCHED: New Orleans (NFC South); Green Bay, San Francisco and Seattle (playoff berths).
GREEN BAY (at Minnesota, Monday)
Clinches NFC North with:
• Win or tie.
DALLAS (at Philadelphia, Sunday)
Clinches NFC East with:
• Win.
MINNESOTA (vs. Green Bay, Monday)
Clinches playoff berth with:
• Win or tie, OR
• L.A. Rams loss or tie late Saturday.
Dan Caesar • 314-340-8175
@caesardan on Twitter