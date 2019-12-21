Week 16 NFL playoff scenarios
Week 16 NFL playoff scenarios

AFC

CLINCHED: New England (AFC East); Baltimore (AFC North); Houston (AFC South), Kansas City (AFC West); Buffalo (playoff berth).

BALTIMORE (at Cleveland, Sunday)

Clinches first-round bye with:

• Win or tie, OR

•  Kansas City loss or tie.

Clinches top seed in AFC playoffs with:

•  Win.

NEW ENGLAND (vs. Buffalo, Saturday)

Clinches first-round bye with:

• Kansas City loss or tie.

NFC

CLINCHED: New Orleans (NFC South); Green Bay, San Francisco and Seattle (playoff berths).

GREEN BAY (at Minnesota, Monday)

Clinches NFC North with:

• Win or tie.

DALLAS (at Philadelphia, Sunday)

Clinches NFC East with:

• Win.

MINNESOTA (vs. Green Bay, Monday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

• Win or tie, OR

• L.A. Rams loss or tie late Saturday.

