When Trent Green went down, it was time to rally around the Iowa Barnstormer

Unfortunately, the Rams do not have the Grand Rapids Rampage or the Barcelona Dragons on the 1999 schedule.

And it's regrettable that Vermeil didn't give Warner a couple of starts at the end of a meaningless 1998 season, when the Rams had a no-risk chance to inspect his talent and potential. Now they aren't sure what they have in Warner, who has played in one regular-season NFL game.

Still, Warner may surprise us. He's 28 and has played a lot of football. He's mastered many playbooks. And at every stop, he's made plays. He's handled personal and professional adversity with admirable poise. He's served an apprenticeship. His teammates respect him.

And given the fluctuating performance levels of NFL quarterbacks, who can possibly predict what's to come with Warner? At this time last year, did anyone believe Trent Green would be an NFL star, making more than $4 million a year? Green was summoned out of obscurity, and exceeded expectations.