Will the BattleHawks and XFL be revived?

Is the XFL planning a comeback? It’s a possibility.
According to a story from The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan, XFL owner Vince McMahon appears to be attempting to buy his professional football league out of Delaware bankruptcy court.
The article said XFL has contacted two of its more successful franchises, the St. Louis BattleHawks and the Seattle Dragons, about reinstating lease agreements.
A source familiar with the matter confirmed to the Post-Dispatch that XFL President Jeff Pollack contacted the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission about the league's lease at The Dome at America's Center.
The XFL had eight franchises and played five of its scheduled 10 games before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The article said the bankruptcy was a financial ploy by McMahon to help ride out the pandemic without paying the costs of operating the league.
The BattleHawks were 3-2 and tied atop the East Division, with the Washington DC Defenders and New York Guardians, when the league shut down.
The local club was 2-0 at The Dome at America’s Center and had two of the top three attendance marks in the new league, including an XFL-best crowd of 29,994 for the home opener on Feb. 23 against New York.
Even more were expected for what would have been the team's next home game, against Los Angeles. Tickets were being sold in the upper deck for the first time.
BattleHawks arrive at dome in St. Louis
BattleHawks battle to 23-16 win over visiting Seattle
The St. Louis BattleHawks raced to a halftime lead, were challenged in the second half by Seattle back-up quarterback B.J Daniels and then finished strong in a 23-16 XFL win Saturday before another enthusiastic crowd of 27,527 at The Dome at America’s Center.
The BattleHawks improved to 3-1 while Seattle fell to 1-3.
The BattleHawks took control with a nine-play, 96-yard drive that featured the passing and running of quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. Early in the drive, Ta’amu had a key 14-yard run on a first-and-15 play. Later, on back-to-back 27-yard pass plays, he hooked up with Carlton Agudosi and De’Mornay Pierson-El, with the second resulting in a touchdown with 6:37 to play in the first quarter.
On the try for two, Ta’amu found Mizzou product Marcus Lucas open at the back of the end zone to put the home team on top 8-0.
After forcing a punt, the BattleHawks added to their lead with just seven seconds to play in the opening quarter, getting a 48-yard field goal from Taylor Russolino. St. Louis was up 11-0 after a quarter.
Visiting Seattle got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter as Ernesto Lacayo booted a 41-yard field goal to make it 11-3 with 13:38 to play before halftime.
The BattleHawks added to their lead just before halftime, going on a long drive aided by a roughing-the-kicker call against the Dragons’ Marcell Frazier, the Mizzou product, on a punt by the BattleHawks’ Marquette King.
Following the illegal hit, the BattleHawks capped the drive with 13-yard option run to the right from Keith Ford, who bobbled the ball momentarily before gathering it in for the score with 1:54 to play before halftime.
On the try for two, a reverse by Pierson-El broke wide open but instead of racing untouched to the end zone, Pierson-El threw the ball toward Lucas, but the pass fell incomplete.
The BattleHawks took a 17-3 to the halftime break.
With Daniels at QB, the Dragons battled their way back into the game after halftime. The ex-Seattle Seahawk threw long passes to Austin Proehl, son of St. Louis Ram Ricky Proehl, and Ben Johnson to set up a 1-yard TD run from Kenneth Farrow to make it 17-9. Daniels followed with a one-point run to cut the lead to 17-10 with 8 minutes to play in the third quarter.
After a 38-yard field goal from Russolino late in the third quarter pushed the lead to 20-10, the visitors responded again. Not long after a 54-yard pass from Daniels to Alonza Moore, the Dragons cut the lead to 20-16 when Daniels fired a 10-yard scoring strike to Evan Rodriguez with 13:14 to play.
On a conversion try for three from the 10-yard line, Daniels scrambled and fired to the front corner of the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete.
The BattleHawks added to their lead with a 25-yard field goal from Russolino with 8:10 to play and got a later interception from Will Hill to all finish off the 23-16 victory.
The BattleHawks will play their next two on the road, Sunday, March 8 at the DC Defenders and Saturday, March 14 at the Tampa Bay Vipers.
The team returns to The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, March 21, for a 4 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Wildcats.
