Will the BattleHawks and XFL be revived?

Is the XFL planning a comeback? It’s a possibility.

According to a story from The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan, XFL owner Vince McMahon appears to be attempting to buy his professional football league out of Delaware bankruptcy court.

The article said XFL has contacted two of its more successful franchises, the St. Louis BattleHawks and the Seattle Dragons, about reinstating lease agreements.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to the Post-Dispatch that XFL President Jeff Pollack contacted the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission about the league's lease at The Dome at America's Center.

The XFL had eight franchises and played five of its scheduled 10 games before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The article said the bankruptcy was a financial ploy by McMahon to help ride out the pandemic without paying the costs of operating the league.

The BattleHawks were 3-2 and tied atop the East Division, with the Washington DC Defenders and New York Guardians, when the league shut down.

The local club was 2-0 at The Dome at America’s Center and had two of the top three attendance marks in the new league, including an XFL-best crowd of 29,994 for the home opener on Feb. 23 against New York.