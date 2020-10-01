XFL football plans to return in 2022

The XFL’s new ownership group is planning a spring 2022 return.

The league, which featured the St. Louis BattleHawks among its eight teams, lasted just five games last winter due to the coronavirus. According to a story in Thursday’s St Louis Business Journal, the XFL is planning a return.

“For the love of football and for the safety of our players and fans, we’ll be back on the field in 2022,’’ Jeffrey Pollack, XFL president and chief operating officer said in a statement. “The opportunity in front of us, with our new ownership, is simply too big to rush back. We want do this properly with care and thought for everyone who loves football, especially our players, coaches, partners and fans.”

In August, a group that includes actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia and the investment firm RedBird Capital Partners acquired the assets of the XFL’s parent company, Alpha Entertainment LLC.

With a video that included several shots of the BattleHawks, Johnson tweeted: “As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season. It’s an uphill battle – but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us.”

The BattleHawks finished 3-2 and were tied with the Washington DC Defenders and New York Guardians atop the XFL’s East Division when the league shut down due to the coronavirus. The local squad was 2-0 at The Dome at America’s Center and finished with two of the three best attendance marks in the league, including an XFL-best 29,994 for the home opener against New York on Feb. 23.