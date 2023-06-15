The Battlehawks led the XFL in attendance and television ratings, but that didn't keep the league from reportedly losing about $60 million this year.
That's how much
financial publication Forbes says the league dropped in its first season of being owned by movie star and former pro wrestling standout Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his longtime business partner and former wife Dany Garcia as well as investments from the Walt Disney Co. — which televised the games across four of its networks — plus RedBird Capital Partners. But Forbes said that the XFL projects it will have $100 million in revenue next season.
“This is not just an endeavor that’s going to fill up a portfolio and one day we flip it and we’re out,” Johnson told Forbes. “This is legacy. This is the long game.”
It is the third incarnation of the league, which debuted in 2001 as a partnership between the World Wrestling Federation (later World Wrestling Entertainment) and NBC but folded after one season. It was revived in 2020 by wrestling mogul Vince McMahon, who was instrumental in the league's first run, only to be felled at the midpoint of the season by the coronavirus pandemic and ended up in bankruptcy.
In addition to St. Louis, this year's version of the XFL had teams in Washington, D.C., Seattle, Las Vegas, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando and Arlington, Texas. Average attendance ranged from 35,104 in St. Louis to 6,028 in Vegas. Orlando also averaged less than 10,000 fans (6,028).
The Battlehawks' five games accounted for the five most-attended contests across the league and more than doubled the 14,983 that runner-up Seattle attracted. So a logical next move for the XFL would seem to be to try to enter other markets such as St. Louis that the NFL has abandoned in recent years (San Diego and Oakland).
The current owners sound bullish on the league's future despite being in the now-crowded spring football market that also includes the United States Football League, which plays a schedule that runs later on the calendar — its final regular-season games are this weekend, with playoffs to follow. The XFL season began in February and ended with Arlington winning the title on May 13. There was only about a month of overlap, as the USFL season began on April 15.
“We’re extremely well-capitalized for the long term,” Garcia told Forbes. “This is our new WWE. The next massive live property.”
In today’s 10 a.m. “Ten Hochman” video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses the Battlehawks’ return to St. Louis and the 30,000-plus fans The Rock anticipates on Sunday. Plus, a happy birthday shoutout to St. Louis native Jenna Fischer! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat!
Benjamin Hochman
Photos: Battlehawks beat the Orlando Guardians 53-28
St. Louis Battlehawks defensive back Brandon Sebastian celebrates his fourth quarter interception of a fourth down pass by Orlando Guardians punter Mac Brown at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks defensive tackle LaCale London (96) celebrates his sack of Orlando Guardians quarterback Quinten Dormady for a three-yard loss in the third quarter at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The Battlehawks won the game 53-28.
Robert Cohen photos, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler (88) scores a second quarter touchdown, greeted by fan Ted Ricci of Superior, Wisc., against the Orlando Guardians at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler (88) celebrates a second quarter touchdown with teammates Steven Mitchell, Jr. (22) and Marcell Ateman (3) against the Orlando Guardians at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks fans Jeff Easterwood of Crestwood, center, and Kristen Meyer of Boulevard Heights, get their “bird squats” in as they flap their arms on the field before the game against the Orlando Guardians at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. “It feels so good,” said Easterwood. “We've got a tailwind.” Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Anthony Bayless, center, points to his head to ask for the headband of St. Louis Battlehawks lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith as players leave the field following a 53-28 victory over the Orlando Guardians at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks running back Kareem Walker (0) flys into the air with help from tight end Jovani Haskins (9) after scoring a one-yard touchdown on fourth down in the second quarter against the Orlando Guardians at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks Darrius Shepherd (11) picks up 30 yards on a fourth quarter pass from quarterback A.J. McCarron against the Orlando Guardians at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The Battlehawks won the game 53-28. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron eludes the reach of Orlando Guardians defensive lineman Stansly Maponga (56) as Battlehawks lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty (73) blocks in the first quarter at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Feathered Battlehawks fans watch from the stands in the first half of an XFL game against the Orlando Guardians on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in at The Dome at America's Center.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Ft. Zumwalt South football players Branden Geno, center, Alex Gamble, Max Owens and Collin Dawson, right, greet St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Darrius Shepherd after pregame warmups before the Battlehawks play the Orlando Guardians at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler (88) pulls in the ball for a 66-yard touchdown pass from quarterback A.J. McCarron in the third quarter, eluding Orlando Guardians linebacker Terrance Plummer (44) at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks Steven Mitchell, Jr. catches a fourth quarter touchdown pass from quarterback A.J. McCarron, eluding Orlando Guardians defensive back Marcus Murphy, Jr. at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The Battlehawks won the game 53-28. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks Darrius Shepherd (11) returns a fourth quarter kickoff 55 yards, eluding Orlando Guardians Jeremiah Gemmel (41) at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The Battlehawks won the game 53-28. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks defenders Lakiem Williams (6) and Jonathan Alexander (17) bring down Orlando Guardians running back Devin Darrington (26) in the third quarter at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The Battlehawks won the game 53-28. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Erik Hansen jars the ball from Orlando Guardians quarterback Quinten Dormady, who recovered his own fumble in the third quarter at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The Battlehawks won the game 53-28. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Battlehawks fans Zach and Liz Isenmann of Ballwin "Ka-kaw" their support while the team played the Orlando Guardians on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in The Dome at America's Center
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron (10) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Orlando Guardians at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks running back Mataeo Durant (21) is wrapped up by Orlando Guardians linebacker Terrance Smith (8) in the first quarter at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
“We got to bless this field baby,” said St. Louis Battlehawks fan Jeff Easterwood of Crestwood, as he kisses the field before his team plays the Orlando Guardians at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
The St. Louis 8U Hot Boyz football team wait for their chance to play at halftime while attending the St. Louis Battlehawks-Orlando Guardians XFL game at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht talks to a game official during the second quarter against the Orlando Guardians at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht greets Orlando Guardians offensive lineman Brett Boyko after their game at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The Battlehawks won the game 53-28. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron leaves the field following a 53-28 victory over the Orlando Guardians at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron leaves the field following a 53-28 victory over the Orlando Guardians at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
STL Sports
A nightly look at the day\'s top sports stories, and a first look at the topics St. Louis fans will be talking about tomorrow.