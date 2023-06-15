The Battlehawks led the XFL in attendance and television ratings, but that didn't keep the league from reportedly losing about $60 million this year.

That's how much financial publication Forbes says the league dropped in its first season of being owned by movie star and former pro wrestling standout Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his longtime business partner and former wife Dany Garcia as well as investments from the Walt Disney Co. — which televised the games across four of its networks — plus RedBird Capital Partners. But Forbes said that the XFL projects it will have $100 million in revenue next season.

“This is not just an endeavor that’s going to fill up a portfolio and one day we flip it and we’re out,” Johnson told Forbes. “This is legacy. This is the long game.”

It is the third incarnation of the league, which debuted in 2001 as a partnership between the World Wrestling Federation (later World Wrestling Entertainment) and NBC but folded after one season. It was revived in 2020 by wrestling mogul Vince McMahon, who was instrumental in the league's first run, only to be felled at the midpoint of the season by the coronavirus pandemic and ended up in bankruptcy.

In addition to St. Louis, this year's version of the XFL had teams in Washington, D.C., Seattle, Las Vegas, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando and Arlington, Texas. Average attendance ranged from 35,104 in St. Louis to 6,028 in Vegas. Orlando also averaged less than 10,000 fans (6,028).

The Battlehawks' five games accounted for the five most-attended contests across the league and more than doubled the 14,983 that runner-up Seattle attracted. So a logical next move for the XFL would seem to be to try to enter other markets such as St. Louis that the NFL has abandoned in recent years (San Diego and Oakland).

The current owners sound bullish on the league's future despite being in the now-crowded spring football market that also includes the United States Football League, which plays a schedule that runs later on the calendar — its final regular-season games are this weekend, with playoffs to follow. The XFL season began in February and ended with Arlington winning the title on May 13. There was only about a month of overlap, as the USFL season began on April 15.

“We’re extremely well-capitalized for the long term,” Garcia told Forbes. “This is our new WWE. The next massive live property.”

