Your St. Louis Rams seat-license settlement check goes in the mail today
Editor's note: This article was originally published on Dec. 18

ST. LOUIS — More than 11,000 refunds worth approximately $14 million will be mailed to former St. Louis Rams personal seat license holders on Jan. 2, lawyers involved in a class action lawsuit said in December. 

The settlement with the Rams, announced last year, represents a 30% refund on the original purchase price of the PSLs, or the nine years that remained on the 30-year license when the Rams decamped for Los Angeles in 2016.

Ryan Bruning, one of the lawyers for PSL holders, said that a total of 11,568 claims were approved worth $14,198,625. He said that 65% to 70% of potential claimants responded, which he called unusually high for a class-action case. "That's an unheard-of number," he said.

The settlement was approved by a federal judge earlier this year.

The deadline to file claims was Aug. 23. The licenses allowed fans to buy season tickets for games after paying a one-time fee that ranged from $250 to $4,500.

A separate class-action suit filed on behalf of fans, or former fans, who bought tickets and merchandise from 2010 to 2016 was also settled in a deal promising a 25% refund. The deadline for filing a claim in that case is Jan. 20.

A lawsuit filed against the NFL and teams by the city, the county and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority alleging a violation of the league relocation rules is still pending.

