River City Classic creates matchup of HBCU football teams

St. Louis will again be the sight of a football game featuring Historically Black Colleges and Universities when Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M play at the Dome at America’s Center on Oct. 16.

The tradition was started with the Gateway Classic, at one time an annual meeting of HBCU teams, and will continue with the newly named River City HBCU Football Classic, starting at 3 p.m.

The game was held in previous years at Busch Stadium and the Dome, drawing as many as 30,000 fans in 2006 and 35,900 in 2005.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 2-3 entering this week’s game and Alabama A&M is 1-4. The game will be part of their Southwestern Athletic Conference schedules.

The game will feature Alabama A&M running back Donovan Eaglin, a transfer from Michigan State, who earned a national player of the week honor after rushing for 190 yards last week and scoring three times.

The game will be followed by a battle of the bands, including Alabama A&M’s Marching Maroon and White and Pine Bluff’s Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South.

Organizers of the game said they hope to boost enrollment at HBCUs and provide support for local organizations that provide resources to the community.