Rodgers faces 'uncertain' future

Rodgers went 33 for 48 passing for 346 yards and three touchdowns, but this wasn’t exactly his best. He had one interception that Tampa Bay used to set up a last-second touchdown before halftime and completed only two of nine attempts on goal-to-go situations. He also took five sacks.

Both of his goal-to-go completions went for scores, though, and coach Matt LaFleur twice took away a fourth-down chance to finish a drive in the end zone by settling for short field goals.

The fourth-and-8 decision with an eight-point deficit and 2:09 left was the surprisingly safe choice that Packers fans will have to chew on for years.

“I understand the thinking, above two minutes with all of our timeouts, but it wasn’t my decision,” Rodgers said.

He was frustrated, of course, by the consecutive three-and-outs in the fourth quarter. He was mad about the pass interference call on Kevin King that allowed the Bucs to extend their drive with 1:41 left and salt the game away. Mostly, though, Rodgers sounded sad about what he won’t get to do anymore this season — play with a group he enjoyed as much as any of his career.