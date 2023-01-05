St. Louis Battlehawks announce 2023 XFL schedule

The St. Louis Battlehawks will open their XFL schedule this season with three road games. Then again, so will everyone else.

The new-look XFL will have all eight teams based in the city of Arlington, Texas. The hybrid hub model will provide teams with full-time on-site support from coaches and training staffs during the week while still developing team affinity within their local markets.

Late each week, two teams will fly to the city where their game is scheduled.

The St. Louis Battlehawks, who will play their home games at The Dome at America’s Center downtown, will kick off their home schedule at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, against the Arlington Renegades.

The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions: the Battlehawks will compete with the D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons and Vegas Vipers in the XFL North while the XFL South will include the Renegades as well as the Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians and San Antonio Brahmas.

“The alignment of our divisions creates instant rivalries and an added level of excitement,’’ XFL president Russ Brandon said. “Fans at every XFL game will experience the energy and passion these players bring to the game while being immersed in a stadium experience designed to bring them closer to the action on the field.”

The XFL announced its schedule Thursday in partnership with the Walt Disney Company and ESPN, the exclusive broadcast partner of the XFL.

All 43 XFL games _ 40 during the regular season and three playoff games _ will be televised on ABC (7 games), ESPN/ESPN2 (22 games) and FX (14 games). In addition, all XFL games will be streamed on ESPN+ and simulcast in 142 countries around the world.

The Battlehawks will be led by head coach Anthony Becht, a former first round draft pick who played in 11 NFL seasons with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Some of the players drafted by the Battlehawks for this season include quarterback A.J. McCarron (Alabama), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (Oklahoma State), running backs Mataeo Durant (Duke) and Brian Hill (Belleville East High/Wyoming), tight end Jaylen Smith (Louisville), offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (Pittsburgh), defensive lineman LaCale London (Western Illinois), linebackers Lakiem Williams (Syracuse) and defensive back Ben DeLuca (UNC-Charlotte).

"This is the map of what we're building for, and we'll be ready to line up and get after it each week,'' Becht said. "I can't wait to feel the energy of our fans when we get to the home opener and all season long."

After opening the season Feb. 19, at San Antonio, the Battlehawks will play at Seattle at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 and against the Defenders in Washington D.C. at noon on Sunday, March 5 before making their home debut at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, against the Arlington Renegades. The Battlehawks will close out the regular season with three consecutive home games.

Arlington features a number of coaches and players who were part of the Battlehawks in St. Louis in 2020, including co-offensive coordinator Jonathan Hayes, who served as head coach/general manager of the St. Louis Battlehawks and offensive lineman Brian Folkerts, a Hazelwood Central High product who spent some time with the NFL’s St. Louis Rams.

The XFL has been idle since shutting down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. That season, the Battlehawks were 3-2 and tied with two teams atop the East Division when play was halted. The team went 2-0 at home and finished with two of the three top attendance marks in the league that season.

St. Louis Battlehawks Schedule

(All times Central; Home games in all CAPS.)

Sunday, Feb. 19 _ at San Antonio Brahmas, 2 p.m., ABC

Thursday, Feb. 23 _ at Seattle Sea Dragons, 8 p.m., FX

Sunday, March 5 _ at D.C. Defenders, Noon, FX

Sunday, March 12 _ ARLINGTON RENEGADES, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, March 18 _ D.C. DEFENDERS, 6 p.m., FX

Saturday, March 25 _ at Vegas Vipers, 6 p.m., FX

Saturday, April 1 _ at Houston Roughnecks, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, April 8 _ VEGAS VIPERS, Noon, ESPN

Sunday, April 16 _ SEATTLE SEA DRAGONS, 2 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 22 _ ORLANDO GUARDIANS, 11 a.m., ESPN

Playoffs semifinals will be held April 29-30, TBA

XFL Championship will be held on Saturday, May 13, TBA