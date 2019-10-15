The St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL have their quarterback: Jordan Ta'amu from the University of Mississippi.
Prior to the opening round of this version of the XFL Draft on Tuesday, the area's newest team introduced Ta'amu (pronounced tah-AH-moo) to the St. Louis media.
A native of Hawaii, the 21-year-old Ta'amu spent two seasons with the SEC's Rebels, playing in eight games and starting the final five in 2017 and spending the entire 2018 season as the team's starting QB. He threw for 1,682 yards and 11 TDs as a junior after taking over for injured Shea Patterson, who eventually transferred to Michigan.
As a senior last year, the 6-foot-3, 214-pound Ta'amu threw for 3,918 yards and 19 touchdowns while throwing just eight interceptions. He also ran for 342 yards and six TDs.
Ta'amu broke the Ole Miss record for 400-yard passing games with four while leading the SEC in passing yards and total offense. He finished sixth all-time in Rebel history with 5,600 passing yards and ninth in career passing touchdowns.
He was undrafted but spent time in training camp this summer with the Houston Texans. In the preseason, he completed 7 of 12 passes (58.3 percent) for 50 yards with one interception and zero touchdowns. He ran the ball one time, gaining 6 yards.
Of the eight QBs assigned by the XFL before the draft, Ta'amu is the only one without any professional regular season experience.
Others quarterbacks announced prior to the XFL Draft included Landry Jones (Oklahoma/Pittsburgh Steelers) to the Dallas Renegades; Cardale Jones (Ohio State/Buffalo Bills) to the Washington D.C. Defenders; Matt McGloin (Penn State/Oakland Raiders) to the New York Guardians; Aaron Murray (Georgia/Kansas City Chiefs) to the Tampa Bay Vipers, Brandon Silvers (Troy University) to the Seatte Dragons; Phillip “PJ” Walker (Temple) to the Houston Roughnecks and Luis Perez (Texas A&M-Commerce) to the Los Angeles Wildcats.