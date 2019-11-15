CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended for at least the rest of the regular season and postseason by the NFL on Friday for using a helmet “as a weapon” and striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.
His violent outburst in the final seconds of Thursday’s nationally televised game against the Steelers landed him the longest suspension for a single on-field infraction in league history. Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games in 2006.
Garrett was also fined an undisclosed amount and must meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell’s office before his reinstatement is considered.
Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and clobbered him on top of the head, triggering a brawl between the rivals. Rudolph avoided serious injury and called the defensive star's attack "cowardly and bush league."
The league said Garrett “violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting and removing an opponent’s helmet and using it as a weapon.”
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game. He shoved Rudolph to the ground from behind during the melee. The suspended players have three business days to appeal their penalties.
The Steelers and Browns were also fined $250,000 each.
“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization.
“We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”
Garrett’s attack on Rudolph drew condemnation across the league and sports world.
His disturbing actions will cost the Browns (4-6), who have moved back into the playoff race but must now play the rest of this season without their best defensive player.
Our earlier story:
Myles Garrett swung a helmet. The NFL will soon swing back at the Cleveland Browns star.
Garrett could be facing an unprecedented league suspension for his violent outburst Thursday night, when he ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and clubbed him on the head during the final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win.
Garrett’s shocking actions on national TV will come with a price. It’s possible the league could come down hard on the former No. 1 overall pick, who made strides in cleaning up his game after picking up some personal fouls earlier this season.
Following the game, Garrett was contrite, but the damage was already done.
Myles Garrett swings helmet then gets stomped on by the Steelers wow pic.twitter.com/kDl8ThEe67— gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 15, 2019
“What I did was foolish, and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to slip like that,” Garrett said softly. “It’s out of character.”
It’s now out of his hands, and it’s possible the league could end Garrett’s season by docking him the final six games.
In 2006, Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games after he stomped on Dallas Cowboys center Andre Gurode's head. Haynesworth’s punishment is the longest for on-field behavior in league history.
After pulling Rudolph down with eight seconds to go following a short pass, Garrett wrestled with Pittsburgh’s QB on the ground with both players grabbing at each other’s heads. When they got to their feet, Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and swung wildly, hitting the second-year QB on top of the head.
Garrett was thrown to the ground by Steelers guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey threw punches and kicked Garrett in the head as players from both sidelines poured onto the field in a scene that goes to the top of the list of skirmishes in the bitter Pittsburgh-Cleveland rivalry.
The Steelers were livid about Garrett’s conduct.
“I don’t know how he got to the point that it’s OK to use a helmet as a weapon,” said Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. “I know we play a sport that’s violent, but it should never have gotten handled like that. That dumb stuff shouldn’t be allowed. For someone to use a helmet as a weapon is uncalled for.”
Garrett, Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were ejected and all face league discipline.
Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Garrett apologized to him and the defensive end said he intends to talk to his teammates.
“The next time I see them, I’ll address them,” he said. “I am hurting my whole team with what I did, and it could come back to bite us. I don’t know what kind of repercussion I face, but I have to be better.”