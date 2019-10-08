The St. Louis BattleHawks of the USFL announced season ticket prices Tuesday, allowing fans who placed a deposit to begin selecting seats.
Fans interested in priority status can still place deposits at XFL.com/tickets and secure their seats now _ before tickets are made available to the general public.
The BattleHawks will play five games at The Dome at America's Center, with season ticket packages ranging from $100 to $450 per seat.
“Since the launch of the BattleHawks' brand in St. Louis, we have listened to fans say they want a fun, affordable game experience at The Dome at America's Center,'' team president Kurt Hunzeker said. “Our season tickets are priced with fan feedback in mind, and affirm our commitment to affordability. The BattleHawks are delighted to welcome current and future football fans into the XFL family as we gear up for our first game in February 2020.”
For a limited time, each fan purchasing a BattleHawks' season ticket will receive a VIP Field Pass for one home game; it will offer access to the field during pregame or postgame activities at one home game.
Season ticket benefits include: a price-lock for the first two seasons; a 25 percent discount on merchandise at XFL.com; exclusive game-day access; VIP experiences throughout the year; priority status for playoff tickets and season ticket renewals; and early access to the XFL's Football Advisory Network, an online community that will provide fans opportunities to share thoughts, ideas and feedback to help the BattleHawks create its football and fan experience.
To learn more about BattleHawk tickets, visit XFL.com/stlouis.