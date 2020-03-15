XFLer who played game in St. Louis has coronavirus

A Seattle Dragons player has tested positive for coronavirus, the XFL said.
The pro football league said the unidentified player competed in last weekend’s game against the Houston Roughnecks and was “asymptomatic at that time. He self-reported to medical staff on Tuesday and has been in quarantine since.”
The XFL said the player also participated in the previous week’s game, in St. Louis against the BattleHawks at The Dome at America's Center.
“The league is alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks, and BattleHawks,’ the statement said. “... The XFL is monitoring the situation closely and taking every measure necessary in accordance with recommendations set forth by the CDC.”
The XFL last week ended the season at its midpoint because of coronavirus concerns. The league has said it is committed to returning in 2021.
Seattle played without quarterback Brandon Silvers last Saturday after he fell ill before the game and stayed back at the team hotel. He flew back to Seattle separate from the team, then was not allowed to practice Tuesday.
Because Silvers did not play last Saturday, he is not the unidentified player who tested positive. The team was not immediately available Saturday for comment on Silvers’ condition.