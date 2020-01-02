FORD OVER MARTIN AT MIZZOU?

QUESTION: Would Travis Ford have been a better hire a few years ago for Mizzou? Seems to be doing a lot with only a little at SLU.
MATTER: He's done a good job at SLU. I'm not sure he'd be having more success in a true high-major conference. The A-10 isn't on the same level as the SEC. Sure, the A-10 has a team or two every year that could probably beat anyone in the SEC, but not seven or eight that are going to make the NCAAs. Based on track record there's no reason to think he'd be better in the SEC than he was at Oklahoma State — and he finished better than fourth place just once in eight years in Stillwater.
I thought he would have been a fine choice at Missouri back when MU was looking for a head coach. And I had sources close to Ford tell me he was interested in the job. I think both programs, SLU and Mizzou, have quality coaches right now.