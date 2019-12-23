5. FORD TAKES OVER

The decision by Oklahoma State to fire Travis Ford in 2016 became SLU’s good fortune. Athletics director Chris May targeted Ford and kept negotiations quiet amid rumors of other candidates circulated. SLU would not acknowledge Ford’s hiring until 24 hours after it was first reported.
He arrived with experience that other possible candidates didn’t possess, having spent eight seasons at Oklahoma State and three successful years at Massachusetts in the Atlantic 10.
“I woke up as excited as I’ve ever been,” Ford said the day of his introductory press conference at SLU. “Sometimes you wonder, ‘Is this right?’ But I was locked in. That’s a great feeling.”