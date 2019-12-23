5. FORD TAKES OVER
0 comments

5. FORD TAKES OVER

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019

Billikens coach Travis Ford and an assistant can't believe a referee's call during the Nov. 17 game against Seton Hall at Chaifetz Arena. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

The decision by Oklahoma State to fire Travis Ford in 2016 became SLU’s good fortune. Athletics director Chris May targeted Ford and kept negotiations quiet amid rumors of other candidates circulated. SLU would not acknowledge Ford’s hiring until 24 hours after it was first reported.

He arrived with experience that other possible candidates didn’t possess, having spent eight seasons at Oklahoma State and three successful years at Massachusetts in the Atlantic 10.

“I woke up as excited as I’ve ever been,” Ford said the day of his introductory press conference at SLU. “Sometimes you wonder, ‘Is this right?’ But I was locked in. That’s a great feeling.”

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Decade in review: SLU sports
SLU

Decade in review: SLU sports

Here's a look at the top 10 moments from the past decade of St. Louis University sports, as selected by Post-Dispatch sportswriter Stu Durando.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports