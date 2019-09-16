QUESTION (from Pancho): You’ve seen enough of Helsley by now. Is he a starter or reliever in 2020?
GOOLD: He's going to come to spring training as a starter. And a Gant-like transition would not be a shock. That seems to be where and how this is headed. However, that will depend on moves made all around him. If they don't have the depth of starting they need/want, then it opens the way for him to have to be a part of the rotation if ready.
There is internal discussion going about whether his longterm future is as a starter or late-inning reliever. The 2020 season is not going to be the definitive answer on that just like the 2018 season wasn't for Hudson. Need will dictate as well as performance.