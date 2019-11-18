QUESTION: With the Cardinals not expected to make a major acquisition this offseason, would that also rule out players like Mike Moustakas and Dallas Keuchel? They seem like the mid-level guys the Cards should have serious interest in.
GOOLD: It's Nov. 18. What they're saying now, could be different than what they do a month from now, or five weeks from now, or in January. I get what they're saying, and that's true today. But they've also acknowledged that Carlos Martinez could have a complete setback in his program and recovery and then, whoops, gotta find a starter in December. They may have a trade come to them in the coming weeks that makes them rethink what they do in the outfield. And then they've got to make a move.
It's very difficult today to suggest what a team is going to do when 30 teams don't know what they're going to do.