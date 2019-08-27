QUESTION: Don't free agents Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon make perfect sense for the Cardinals?
BENFRED: I don't know why any of us should expect the Cardinals to go out and land one of the top free agents, whether it's pitching (Cole) or third base (Rendon). At some point the track record becomes something to consider when guessing about the future. We just did this with Harper and Machado. Both offered things this team needed. Both wanted big money and lots of years. The Cardinals found another way to address their needs.
Read what Bill DeWitt Jr. just told P-D baseball writer Derrick Goold: "I think that’s everybody’s goal — to build a system that can be self-sustaining and you develop great players who win championships for you. We’ve done a good job in keeping our homegrown players. It’s unrealistic to say that you’re not going to have any players from the outside to fill in holes, either through free agency or trading surplus. Homegrown players that we draft or internationally sign, who develop through our system, and bring championships — that’s the goal."
I'll credit DeWitt for being candid. He's not winking about the quest for big free agents, saying what-if. He's saying, hey, that's a way to supplement our team, not stock it with stars. So, factor that into your hopes. Also consider that when there have been top free agents the Cardinals have chased, they tend to not win. It usually takes a team getting somewhat desperate to sign a top guy. The Cardinals don't do desperate in free agency.
Another thing on the idea of adding a third baseman. Will the Cardinals really go there? It would mean the Cardinals are turning the page from Carpenter, who just this season received an extension worth $30-plus million, which is something — eating bad money — that the Cardinals tend to avoid if at all possible.
It would also mean the Cardinals are willing to put a multi-year contract in front of Edman, who has been called an everyday player by Mike Shildt, and the third-base prospects like Nolan Gorman and others who are climbing up through the system.
To a follow-up comment touting Rendon and Cole and saying the Cards have to "make a run" at them, BenFred replied:
"The Cardinals have to make a run and force them to say no." ... The phrase never changes, but the names do.
I'm not going to be able to do this all offseason, folks.
Gonna need to see some evidence of the Cardinals having interest in doing whatever it takes to win a competition for a top-tier free agent before I go down this road.