FORGOTTEN MAN AMONG THE LEFTY PROSPECTS?

Friday workout in sunny Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Austin Gomber (36) throws from the bullpen mound on Friday, Feb. 14,, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: For all the hype about Zack Thompson and Matthew Liberatore in the minors, does it seem like Austin Gomber is a forgotten man in pitching prospects? He was a key contributor in a playoff push a couple seasons ago before getting injured. Would he be included on a hypothetical 30-man roster at this point?

GOOLD: Austin Gomber's absence from the mound last year contributes to this. He was poised to be a part of this year for the Cardinals, for sure. He and Genesis Cabrera were viewed as the lefties on deck, ready to fill in when necessary. Gomber was a key part of that run in late 2018 to get back in the playoff picture, however briefly. That's not forgotten by the Cardinals. And he pitched well this spring. Healthy. Added to his pitches. Consistency.

There's a lot to like about what he could bring as far as innings and reliability to an expanded roster, and he would likely be a part of any discussions for the Cardinals when it comes to a larger pitching staff.

