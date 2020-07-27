FORSCH'S FAME
FORSCH'S FAME

Obit Forsch Baseball

Bob Forsch throws out the first pitch of Game 7 at the 2011 World Series between the Cardinals and Texas Rangers. Six days later, Forsch died at age 61. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Always glad to hear Bob Forsch's name come up, as it did after Waino's start Saturday. Any good stories about him that the fans may not know about?

COMMISH: My favorite came late in the 1983 season when Forsch became upset with something that Gary Carter had done during a Forsch start in Montreal. Forsch said after that game that he might have to do something about it the next time the teams played.

They played less than a week later in St. Louis. Forsch threw a no-hitter. But, just because . . . he hit Carter in the butt with a pitch along the way.

