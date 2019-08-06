QUESTION: Any guesses on who could emerge at the wing/forward for Mizzou basketball this season? Would be nice to see one step forward with the guards and big men mostly set.
BENFRED: I'd lean toward Kobe Brown over Tray Jackson at the moment. I think Brown would start if the season started today.
That lineup would look like: Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Javon Pickett, Kobe Brown and Jeremiah Tilmon.
Follow-up: Is there any chance Jeremiah Tilmon will be able to stay on the court for Mizzou this season?
BENFRED: It's impossible to know until the season starts and games begin. It's in those settings where Tilmon has to show he can play without becoming a walking foul.
He gets in his own head when he feels calls are going against him, or when he has a hard time staying away from fouls he knows he should not have caused. It just shuts him down.
Of course the team is working with him on this, and putting things in place off the court and on it to try to help him turn the page when it happens instead of spiraling, but evidence of it working is only going to count in games.
What's crazy is that Tilmon made some nice strides last season. Really improved his free-throw percentage. Rebounded better. But the foul trouble overshadowed everything, and it will again unless he can find a way around it.