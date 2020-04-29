FORWARD PROGRESS?

QUESTION: Watching the Blues-Blackhawks 2016 playoff series this week on FSM, the most distinctive impression is how much better we are in our top 4 lines. How stacked are the Blues at forward in the minors?
TOM T.: Not very deep. If you want guys who potentially are top six forwards, now that Kyrou has been called up, you're looking maybe at Kostin, though he more likely projects as a bottom six guy. Toropchenko is still several years away, and it remains to be seen where he fits in.
Most of the forwards at San Antonio are depth guys who would fill in down in the lineup. There are more defensemen down there.
Follow-up: Kostin was drafted at the end of the first round in 2017. We have been led to believe that he will eventually be a top 6 power forward. You referred to him as a bottom 6 forward. Why? Is that how the Blues view him now?
TOM T.: I think I've pretty consistently over the past year or so referred to him as a top nine guy. I think expectations on him were always a bit higher than the reality. He's a big guy, 6-3, 212, who has a career high 13 goals this season at San Antonio (though in only 48 games because of injuries). Maybe he ends up a second-line guy, depending on how you structure your lines. But I think the third line is where he's more likely to end up.
