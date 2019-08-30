COMMENT: Ivan Barbashev will eventually be signed, the Blues will cut Fabbri in training camp and use his salary plus the remaining cap money to sign Barby. That was Army's plan with Maroon but the Big Rig decided to sign with Tampa Bay to try to win a second Cup.
GORDO: Eventually I do see the Blues moving one of these forwards, unless there is a long-term injury in preseason. And isn't there always? I see Fabbri as low-cost insurance with Kyrou and Thomas coming back from surgery. If Fabbri has a great preseason and somehow everybody stays healthy, then it gets interesting.
As for Barbashev, I'll be surprised if he gets Sundqvist money on this contract. Maybe Sanford money, and that would leave a small cap cushion for injuries until another shoe, er, skate drops.