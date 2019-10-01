QUESTION: This Dexter Fowler as bounceback player of the year talk is ridiculous. Let's not act like this was a good contract for the Cardinals. His numbers are not that different from Matt Carpenter's. Why the different treatment?
BENFRED: This seems like two pretty different conversations. Three, really, when you include Carpenter.
Grading Fowler's contract and citing Fowler as the Cards' bounce-back player of the year are not the same thing. Grading Fowler's contract, in general, is impossible now because it's not over. Solid first season. Bad second season. Solid third season. That's the ledger so far. My guess is it will wind up looking like one of the deals -- multiple years for an aging player -- that smart teams have started to avoid. But we'll see.
Fowler has played 11 full MLB seasons. His first season in STL produced his career-best OPS. His second was the worst season of his career, one that raised questions about his ability to stay in in the league. His third season has been back closer to his career averages. His batting average was down compared to his career, but his power was up compared to his career. His 19 home runs were a career-high. After looking lost defensively last season, he looked a lot better this year and showed an ability to play center field still, something we questioned last season. He's back at leadoff, the spot he was signed to occupy.
I'm not sure how you would not call this a bounce-back season. If you don't like the signing, OK. But comparing Fowler's season to Carpenter's? Carpenter received MVP votes last season and got relegated to the bench this season. He's had a bad season. Fowler had a bad season last year. These things are relative.
Paul Goldschmidt is leading the Cardinals in every important run-producing category, but he has had a down year offensively, compared to his career base line. Give Paul Goldschmidt's numbers to another player, and he would be the story of the season. See my point? Let's compare those season-long stats to the career 162-game averages for each of these players mentioned.
Matt Carpenter 2019: .226/.334/.392, 15 HR, 46 RBI
Matt Carpenter career career averages per 162 games: .269/.372/.462, 21 HR, 75 RBI
Dexter Fowler 2019: .238/.346/.409, 19 HR, 67 RBI
Dexter Fowler career averages per 162 games: .260/.359/.419, 14 HR, 57 RBI
So, no, their seasons are not really comparable, when you factor in that different levels of production are expected from different players.