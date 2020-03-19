FOWLER'S SPRING FLOP

COMMENT: While this shutdown isn't good for anyone, it does give the Cardinals a convenient dead period to paper over the underwhelming spring training results of just about every outfield candidate not named Carlson. The team is going Fowler/Bader on opening day no matter what. Does the time off make that an easier sell?
BENFRED: As you said, that seemed to be the way things were leaning, so I'm not sure this makes it any easier. It was going to go that way, and it still probably will. The question will be how long it stays that way if those two don't produce at the plate, and if the team doesn't win.
No matter when the season starts, there will be a secondary camp that almost certainly includes games of some sort. Now is a time for guys who did not find their swing this spring to figure things out. If Fowler's swing at Camp 2 looks like it did during the shortened spring training, he will probably not be the right field starter for long. That's just my opinion.
Unless he's walking, his at-bats did not look all that competitive, and he's a day older every day, whether there is a game or not.