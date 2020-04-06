FOWLER'S CONTRACT TELLS YOU ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

QUESTION: Will the fact that MLB will play a much shorter season (if at all) mean the Cardinals stay the course on the outfielders they have, or does the fact that Fowler will have just one year left on his contract allow them to pivot for a more productive known quantity?
GOOLD: I'm not sure I understand the question entirely, but we have entered the part of the chat where the Fowler questions start rolling in. So that will be interesting.
If baseball does not return for 2020 and restarts with 2021, of course the length of the contract for all players changes the equation. There would be less money on it to buy out if the player is released, there would be less money on it for the team to count on the production in return. Remember Jhonny Peralta's last year under contract? How much did he play when there was someone else at shortstop who was an All-Star that year? He opened the door with an injury, but didn't get his job back even though he had the higher salary.
If the season comes back at some point in 2020, then the Cardinals would look at the outfielders they have and have to make decisions based on a shorter runway, a shorter spurt of games to contend and get into whatever postseason there is. So, yes, all of the decisions would be different.
But if you're trying to do some backdoor calculus on how long the virus must last for the Cardinals to release Fowler — don't. Contracts tell you all you need to know. The Cardinals will pay Fowler when the games resume and they will pay him a salary that they have set to reflect the production they expect to get. The schedule and the amount of games will determine how much time he has to make a return on their investment.
