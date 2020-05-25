FREDBIRD'S FUTURE?
0 comments

FREDBIRD'S FUTURE?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Rise up for Heroes Care-avan visits healthcare workers at Mercy Hospital

Fredbird thanks health-care workers at Mercy Hospital on April 27. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Will Fredbird be cut out of the owners-players agreement? Mascots are people too, you know, and they already have masks.

COMMISH: I'm sure Fredbird's mother was sorely disappointed she couldn't be on the field to see her son on Mother's Day.

I guess Fredbird won't be on the field much, if at all, this summer although I hope he eventually can continue to visit hospitals and school groups as he customarily has done.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports