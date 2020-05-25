FREDBIRD'S FUTURE?

QUESTION: Will Fredbird be cut out of the owners-players agreement? Mascots are people too, you know, and they already have masks.
COMMISH: I'm sure Fredbird's mother was sorely disappointed she couldn't be on the field to see her son on Mother's Day.
I guess Fredbird won't be on the field much, if at all, this summer although I hope he eventually can continue to visit hospitals and school groups as he customarily has done.
