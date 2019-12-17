FREE-AGENT BIDDING WARS ARE NOT IN THE CARDS

QUESTION: What lesson did the Cardinals take from passing on Max Scherzer? Shouldn’t that compel them to chase more elite free agents?
BENFRED: Whatever lesson they learned with Scherzer is trumped by the lesson they learned with Albert Pujols. The Cardinals are glad today that they did not stretch to beat the Angels' offer for Albert, even though they will never admit it publicly. In that example, the Cardinals drew a line at what they believed to be reasonable, and did not stretch beyond it. Time rewarded that decision. The Cardinals knew Pujols. They didn't have questions about who he was or what he was about. Their fans loved him. Despite those factors, they stood their ground against a contract they did not feel comfortable with.
If that was the case with Pujols, and all of the good will he had created with the Cardinals -- good will matters to the team and ownership as evidenced by extensions to guys like Carpenter and Molina -- then why would we expect the Cardinals to step outside of that same thinking when competing to add an elite free agent who will only be secured by an uncomfortable contract, especially when that elite free agent has no relationship or ties to the Cardinals?
The Cardinals' stance is that the biggest, longest contracts required to snag the game's brightest stars on the open free-agent market do not comply with their sustained-success model. I don't see that changing. They will continue to try to draft, develop and keep their stars. They will continue to work trades and free agency within the limitations set by their model. But I don't see them, under this model, ever landing an all-out bidding war for an elite free agent.