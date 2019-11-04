QUESTION: What are your thoughts on Moustakas as a stopgap until the 3B prospects are ready, and who would you target (trade or FA) on the starting pitcher front?
COMMISH: Moustakas would be more than a stopgap, but a couple of years here would get the Cardinals to the point where they would see which of their young third-base prospects, is the most ready.
As for pitching, I would investigate lefthander Dallas Keuchel, righthander Jake Odorizzi (above), or perhaps righthander Zack Wheeler from the free-agent crop. The trade market might have some options, too.