Subscribe for 99¢
Swept out of playoffs, Twins still proud of 101-win season

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

 Jim Mone

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on Moustakas as a stopgap until the 3B prospects are ready, and who would you target (trade or FA) on the starting pitcher front?

COMMISH: Moustakas would be more than a stopgap, but a couple of years here would get the Cardinals to the point where they would see which of their young third-base prospects, is the most ready.

As for pitching, I would investigate lefthander Dallas Keuchel, righthander Jake Odorizzi (above), or perhaps righthander Zack Wheeler from the free-agent crop. The trade market might have some options, too.