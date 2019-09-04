QUESTION: The Cardinals should obviously be interested in Gerrit Cole (above, pitching at Busch Stadium on July 27) this offseason. Any indication they actually are?
GOOLD: It's September, so not really. The front office had its meetings this past week in Milwaukee to start evaluating this season and plotting for next. They're not allowed to talk with agents about pending free agents at this point. That would be tampering. And they're going to prepare information and evaluations for all the major free agents and explore how that pursuit would work. That goes for Cole and Anthony Rendon and the handful of other free agents out there. That goes for Wacha, too. Probably not Greg Holland.
But name the free agent and there's a good bet the Cardinals will in the coming month(s) have prepared some opinion and talking points and level of interest. Cole will be in that group. But there's nothing brewing now on it, because there cannot be.
Follow-up: Bumgarner, Cole, Wheeler, are any of the three realistic to sign with the Cardinals this winter?
GOOLD: Sure. They'll explore all of them. They seem to have a greater appreciation for Wheeler than I initially understood. So add him to the list.