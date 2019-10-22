QUESTION: What big free agent is attainable for the Cardinals this offseason?
GOOLD: There are many. I guess it would depend on what you consider "big." Would Dallas Keuchel count? He's available. Would Mike Moustakas be big? He could be a free agent. Anthony Rendon (above, in NLCS vs. the Cardinals) is one of the best all-around players in the National League, just behind Nolan Arenado at third base for me. He's available, he would be big, and he'll go for big dollars, probably bigger dollars than the Cardinals want to spend.
MLB Trade Rumors has a complete running list of free agents and it's updated regularly as players opt out of their deals and so on.