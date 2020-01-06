FREE-THROW FOLLIES

QUESTION: I can't figure out why SLU and Mizzou can't hit free throws. Should some try shooting under-handed? Seriously.
BENFRED: Don't put SLU and Mizzou in the same category free-throw wise.
SLU is one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the country. It drives coach Travis Ford crazy, in part because he made nearly every free throw he shot as a college player. He can still step to the line and make them one after the other.
I think modern players think it's embarrassing to try alternative approaches like an underhanded free-throw shot. I think it's more embarrassing to get fouled intentionally because opponents know you are going to miss.
SLU's Hasahn French (above) is a big guy. He rarely shoots from out there if it's not a free throw. That's not an excuse, but what is more confusing and frustrating are the team's guards, who can make 3-pointers but not free throws.
At some point it's a personal pride and practice thing. A coach can't make his players make free throws. Ford is trying. Guys have to do it on their own and figure out how to take into a game.
Ford's players mostly make free throws in practice. Then the game starts, and it's like they've never been to the line before. It's almost contagious. Baffling.