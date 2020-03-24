FRESH START FOR ARENADO-TO-STL RUMORS?

QUESTION: USA Today baseball writer Bob Nightengale said on 101 ESPN that he spoke with Nolan Arenado, and Arenado said he thought he would be traded at the deadline. Nightengale thought Arenado was “high” on the Cardinals because of their winning tradition. Should the Cards inquire again with the Rockies?
BENFRED: No surprises there. Stars who are publicly feuding with their general manager tend to get traded sooner or later.
That Arenado would be open to playing in St. Louis, compared to Colorado, should not be much of a surprise, either. He wants to contend and win big. The Cardinals tend to be in the mix, annually. Plus, Arenado is close with Matt Holliday, who has been one of the Cardinals' biggest advocates to current players who are considering the team in free agency.
The fit is there. It's always been there. The price will be the hard part. And Matt Carpenter's performance might have an objection. It would make a ton of sense for the Cardinals to see how Carpenter/Edman perform, then revisit the Arenado situation as the trade deadline nears.
The price could go down a bit by then. The need could be more obvious. The situation in Colorado could be more inflamed.
If you're talking about pulling off the trade now, I don't see it. We don't even have an answer from the league on if trades are allowed during this shutdown. The union and commissioner's office have to figure that out. I hope they are, because we might see some interesting moves if teams got to start wheeling and dealing after 30 days of spring training to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.
