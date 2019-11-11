COMMENT: You mentioned the tension between the Cubs and Kris Bryant. Jack Flaherty wasn't treated the same as far as being called up late to keep the clock from starting, but there seems to be some tension with his reported reluctance to signing a longer-term deals. Seems like he didn't care for the way the Cards handled his negotiations last year. Would hate to see any heartburn between him and Cards.
GOOLD: There's time for that to be addressed. Flaherty did not want it used against him later that he accepted their offer when he felt he was worth more. He took a stand on his worth, commented on it, discussed it, and let the Cardinals know how they should approach discussions in the future.
There's not friction today that cannot be smoothed over by the time an extension should be discussed.